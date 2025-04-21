Government Contract Update: $9M payment to CRANE & CO., INC

We just received data on a $9M payment to CRANE & CO., INC. from the Department of the Treasury. This payment was made on 2025-04-11 by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ECF JUNE 2025 CURRENCY PAPER ORDER

$CR Government Contracts

We have seen $152,877,345 of award payments to $CR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CR Insider Trading Activity

$CR insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010

$CR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $CR stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

