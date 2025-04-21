Government Contract Update: $97M payment to OLIN WINCHESTER LLC

We just received data on a $97M payment to OLIN WINCHESTER LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-16 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

STATEMENT OF WORK TO UPGRADE A 5.56MM SCAMP PRIMER SAFE PACK UNLOADER (SPU) SYSTEM LOCATED IN BUILDING 1 OF LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT. ALSO INCLUDES DRIVER UPGRADE AND WALL REMOVAL.

Our code mapped this contract to $OLN.

$OLN Government Contracts

We have seen $909,628,022 of award payments to $OLN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$OLN Insider Trading Activity

$OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411

KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446

$OLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $OLN stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

