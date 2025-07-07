Government Contract Update: $95M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC

We just received data on a $95M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-31 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLES (FHTV) V 5-YEAR FIXED-PRICE WITH ECONOMIC PRICE ADJUSTMENT (FPEPA) REQUIREMENTS CONTRACT. DELIVERY ORDER TO PROCURE 104 EA NEW M1075A2S.
Our code mapped this contract to $OSK.
$OSK Government Contracts
We have seen $1,017,130,010 of award payments to $OSK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- UCA FOR FMTV LVAD VEHICLES: $133,017,596
- MTV - OY7 ORDER FOR NUMEROUS VARIANTS OF FMTV VEHICLES.: $122,621,443
- FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLES (FHTV) V 5-YEAR FIXED-PRICE WITH ECONOMIC PRICE ADJUSTMENT (FPEPA) REQUIR...: $95,072,016
- BUY FOR IS-ZZC - M1148A1P2, 8 TONNE TRUCKS AND CPC FOR ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES.: $88,343,789
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR 20 M984A4 WRECKER NEW AND 25 M983A4 TRACTOR NEW TAIWAN TRANCHE 2 REPLENISHMENT: $37,814,410
$OSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,712 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,048,424
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 992,313 shares (+267.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,356,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 895,534 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,251,838
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 601,381 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,577,924
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 583,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,860,211
- FMR LLC added 411,795 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,741,673
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,903 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,434,714
