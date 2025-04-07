Government Contract Update: $8M payment to TEXTRON SYSTEMS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $8M payment to TEXTRON SYSTEMS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-30 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

UNMANNED AIR SYSTEMS (UAS) INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE, AND RECONNAISSANCE (ISR) SERVICES FOR THREE (3) SHIPS IN THE 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

Our code mapped this contract to $TXT.

$TXT Government Contracts

We have seen $2,259,180,363 of award payments to $TXT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TXT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$TXT Insider Trading Activity

$TXT insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.

$TXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $TXT stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

