Government Contract Update: $8M payment to IMMIXTECHNOLOGY INC

We just received data on a $8M payment to IMMIXTECHNOLOGY INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-03-02 by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

489 PALO ALTO LICENSES AND SUPPORT

Our code mapped this contract to $ARW.

$ARW Government Contracts

We have seen $180,211,645 of award payments to $ARW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ARW Insider Trading Activity

$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.

$ARW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

