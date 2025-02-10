Government Contract Update: $8M payment to DLH, LLC

We just received data on a $8M payment to DLH, LLC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the National Institutes of Health. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

OIT SUPPORT SERVICES

Our code mapped this contract to $DLHC.

$DLHC Government Contracts

We have seen $360,293,765 of award payments to $DLHC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$DLHC Insider Trading Activity

$DLHC insiders have traded $DLHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY PARKER (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,700

KATHRYN M. JOHNBULL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DLHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $DLHC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.