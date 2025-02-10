Government Contract Update: $8M payment to DLH, LLC

We just received data on a $8M payment to DLH, LLC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the National Institutes of Health. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
OIT SUPPORT SERVICES
Our code mapped this contract to $DLHC.
$DLHC Government Contracts
We have seen $360,293,765 of award payments to $DLHC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PHARMACIST, PHARMACY TECHNICIAN, SHIPPER/PACKER SERVICES FOR HINES CMOP.: $25,022,915
- BRIDGE PHARMACIST / PHARMACY TECHNICIAN FOR CMOP: $19,998,900
- OIT SUPPORT SERVICES: $19,958,083
- NHLBI SERVICE DESK, CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT, AND INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE: $19,821,590
- PHARMACIST, PHARMACY TECHNICIAN, SHIPPER/PACKER STAFFING SERVICES: $18,320,952
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$DLHC Insider Trading Activity
$DLHC insiders have traded $DLHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ZACHARY PARKER (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,700
- KATHRYN M. JOHNBULL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DLHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $DLHC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC added 211,215 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,696,056
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 104,336 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,818
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 76,118 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611,227
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 50,151 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $469,413
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 49,506 shares (+153.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $463,376
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 48,184 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $451,002
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 35,813 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,578
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.