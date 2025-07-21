Government Contract Update: $84M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC

We just received data on a $84M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-07-18 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

MARKETPLACE SYSTEM INTEGRATOR (MSI) SHALL PERFORM SYSTEM INTEGRATION ACTIVITIES RELEASE AND ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATION AND PARTICIPATE IN THE CHANGE CONTROL PROCESS FOR EXCHANGE ENVIRONMENTS THAT ARE HOSTED IN A CLOUD PLATFORM.

Our code mapped this contract to $BAH.

$BAH Government Contracts

We have seen $6,732,553,632 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$BAH Insider Trading Activity

$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN LORDI AMBLE purchased 930 shares for an estimated $121,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.