Government Contract Update: $80M payment to IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC

We just received data on a $80M payment to IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC from the Department of the Treasury. This payment was made on 2025-04-30 by the Internal Revenue Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
SCANNING AS A SERVICE, INCLUDING THE DIGITALIZATION OF PAPER TAX AND/OR INFORMATION RETURNS. APPROVED ON APRIL 24, 2025.
We have seen $156,606,329 of award payments to $IRM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SCANNING AS A SERVICE, INCLUDING THE DIGITALIZATION OF PAPER TAX AND/OR INFORMATION RETURNS. APPROVED ON AP...: $79,692,503
- FUNDING FOR ENTERPRISE DIGITIZATION PHASE III: $38,824,443
- SUPERVISION, LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO DEINSTALL, TRANSPORT AND REINSTALL RELATED ITEMS AT T...: $6,813,470
- DATA CENTER RELOCATION REVISED SOO AND DOCUMENTS BASED ON OPTION PERIOD #1 NOT BEING EXECUTED IN TIME ACQ-2...: $5,422,631
- COMMERCIAL RECORDS STORAGE AND SERVICES CONTRACT: $3,361,565
Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
$IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 496,680 shares for an estimated $47,996,860.
- MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,001 shares for an estimated $1,024,756.
- DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239
We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $IRM stock to their portfolio, and 583 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 6,789,051 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $584,129,948
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,149,907 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,017,998
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,818,166 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,217,428
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,744,327 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,456,210
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,758,408 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,293,424
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,554,746 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,419,352
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 978,251 shares (+439.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,823,962
