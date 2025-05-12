Government Contract Update: $80M payment to IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC

We just received data on a $80M payment to IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC from the Department of the Treasury. This payment was made on 2025-04-30 by the Internal Revenue Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

SCANNING AS A SERVICE, INCLUDING THE DIGITALIZATION OF PAPER TAX AND/OR INFORMATION RETURNS. APPROVED ON APRIL 24, 2025.

Our code mapped this contract to $IRM.

$IRM Government Contracts

We have seen $156,606,329 of award payments to $IRM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IRM Insider Trading Activity

$IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 496,680 shares for an estimated $47,996,860 .

. MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,001 shares for an estimated $1,024,756 .

. DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $IRM stock to their portfolio, and 583 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.