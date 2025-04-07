Government Contract Update: $7M payment to MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP

We just received data on a $7M payment to MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-31 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511102969!DISTILLATE,NAVAL

Our code mapped this contract to $MPC.

$MPC Government Contracts

We have seen $220,751,983 of award payments to $MPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 796 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.