Government Contract Update: $7M payment to LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS, INC

We just received data on a $7M payment to LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS, INC from the Social Security Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Social Security Administration. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ENTERPRISE INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS (EIS) PROGRAM - SSA DATA NETWORK SERVICES (SSANET)

Our code mapped this contract to $LUMN.

$LUMN Government Contracts

We have seen $336,658,034 of award payments to $LUMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LUMN Insider Trading Activity

$LUMN insiders have traded $LUMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FOWLER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $46,990

$LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

