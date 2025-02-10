Government Contract Update: $7M payment to DOMINION PRIVATIZATION TEXAS, LLC

We just received data on a $7M payment to DOMINION PRIVATIZATION TEXAS, LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-05 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
IGF::OT::IGF THIS CONTRACT IS AWARDED FOR THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AT FORT HOOD, TEXAS.
$D Government Contracts
We have seen $92,511,983 of award payments to $D over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF THIS CONTRACT IS AWARDED FOR THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE ELECTRIC AND NATU...: $39,221,417
- ELECTRICITY SERVICES: $13,000,515
- TAS::21 2020::TAS 200612!009625!97AS!SP0600!DEFENSE ENERGY SUPPORT CENTER !SP060006C8252 !A!N! !N! ...: $9,290,173
- ELECTRIC POWER: $7,102,329
- FY24 VIRGINIA POWER AND ELECTRIC SERVICES: $1,347,010
$D Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $D stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
$D Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $D stock to their portfolio, and 641 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 3,436,650 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $198,604,003
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,278,175 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,445,733
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,013,011 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,280,772
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,337,525 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,085,569
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,278,731 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,687,864
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,229,220 shares (+10324.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,826,623
- UNISUPER MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 2,069,609 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,602,704
