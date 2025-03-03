Government Contract Update: $716M payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION

We just received data on a $716M payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-01-01 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 JANUARY

Our code mapped this contract to $MCK.

$MCK Government Contracts

We have seen $7,712,236,169 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/01 and 0 sales.

on 10/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,675 shares for an estimated $12,846,910 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 691 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 843 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.