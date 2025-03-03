Government Contract Update: $70M payment to MAXIMUS FEDERAL SERVICES, INC.

We just received data on a $70M payment to MAXIMUS FEDERAL SERVICES, INC. from the Department of the Treasury. This payment was made on 2025-02-24 by the Internal Revenue Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EDOS IO&A TASK ORDER

Our code mapped this contract to $MMS.

$MMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,299,523,604 of award payments to $MMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MMS Insider Trading Activity

$MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030

MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $289,175 .

. JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442

RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395

BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240

GAYATHRI RAJAN purchased 73 shares for an estimated $5,395

MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $2,437 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $MMS stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.