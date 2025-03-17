Government Contract Update: $68M payment to OPTUMSERVE HEALTH SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $68M payment to OPTUMSERVE HEALTH SERVICES INC from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-12 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
FY25 FUNDING TASK ORDER
Our code mapped this contract to $UNH.
$UNH Government Contracts
We have seen $26,424,212,392 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
- ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,528 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,725,017 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,390,197,099
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,799,364 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,921,946,273
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,621,799 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,123,242
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- FMR LLC removed 2,380,516 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,204,207,823
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,301,010 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,163,988,918
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,251,253 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,818,842
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.