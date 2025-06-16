Stocks
Government Contract Update: $67M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC

June 16, 2025 — 04:45 am EDT

We just received data on a $67M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-06-10 by the National Institutes of Health. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PROFESSIONAL, TECHNICAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

Our code mapped this contract to $BAH.

$BAH Government Contracts

We have seen $7,361,631,530 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAH Insider Trading Activity

$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

