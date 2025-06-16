Government Contract Update: $67M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC

We just received data on a $67M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-06-10 by the National Institutes of Health. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
PROFESSIONAL, TECHNICAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES
Our code mapped this contract to $BAH.
$BAH Government Contracts
We have seen $7,361,631,530 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD OF TASK ORDER 47QFCA23F0058 FOR DATA MODERNIZATION ACCELERATOR FOR CDC (DMAC).: $432,867,695
- TRANSFORMATION TWENTY-ONE TOTAL TECHNOLOGY NEXT GENERATION (T4NG) TASK ORDER - BENEFITS INTEGRATED DELIVERY: $429,857,999
- CDM DEFEND GROUP BD BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $368,247,389
- TASK ORDER AWARD: $346,594,035
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE SHIPPABLE PRODUCTS, OPERATIONS SUPPORT, AND SECURITY COMPLIANCE FOR THE HEALTH...: $244,786,360
$BAH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
$BAH Insider Trading Activity
$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOAN LORDI AMBLE purchased 930 shares for an estimated $121,737
$BAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,072,216 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,872,349
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,680,181 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,293,328
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,030,003 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,297,713
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,770,094 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,811,097
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,240,689 shares (+603.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,751,255
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,204,446 shares (+288.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,960,962
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH removed 1,155,152 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,805,796
