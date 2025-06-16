Government Contract Update: $62M payment to EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS CANADA INC

We just received data on a $62M payment to EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS CANADA INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-06-11 by the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
BOTULISM ANTITOXIN
Our code mapped this contract to $EBS.
$EBS Government Contracts
We have seen $321,734,826 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ACAM2000, SMALLPOX (VACCINIA) VACCINE, LIVE (ACAM): $99,957,720
- IGF::OT:IGF: $80,000,000
- BOTULISM ANTITOXIN: $62,385,453
- MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCM) THAT CAN BE DEPLOYED IN THE EVENT OF A FILOVIRUS OUTBREAK ARE A CRUCIAL COMPO...: $58,589,653
- PROCUREMENT OF BIOTHRAX (ANTHRAX VACCINE ADSORBED): $20,802,000
$EBS Insider Trading Activity
$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
- KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300
- KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417
$EBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OAK HILL ADVISORS LP added 1,113,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,643,511
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,020,582 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,960,028
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 809,591 shares (+3748.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,934,612
- INVESCO LTD. removed 791,948 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,867
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 706,959 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,435,820
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 631,794 shares (+313.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,070,518
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 492,579 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,933
