Government Contract Update: $58M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $58M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-17 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

LITENING CATP TARGETING PODS

Our code mapped this contract to $NOC.

$NOC Government Contracts

We have seen $8,413,525,399 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,939.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 704 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

