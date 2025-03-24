Government Contract Update: $55M payment to AEROVIRONMENT, INC

We just received data on a $55M payment to AEROVIRONMENT, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-16 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DELIVERY ORDER TO PURCHASE 330 SWITCHBLADE 600 ALL-UP ROUNDS WITH SELECTIVE AVAILABILITY ANTI-SPOOFING MODULE, COLOR-TAN.

Our code mapped this contract to $AVAV.

$AVAV Government Contracts

We have seen $269,616,767 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PATRICK MCDONNELL (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,782 shares for an estimated $373,609.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

