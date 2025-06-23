Government Contract Update: $53M payment to LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

We just received data on a $53M payment to LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-17 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
ARGENTINA F-16 M6 OFP UPDATE
$LMT Government Contracts
We have seen $40,208,775,926 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO AWARD LONG LEAD FUNDING FOR F-35A, F-35B, AND F-35C AIRCRAFT FOR U.S. SE...: $7,481,655,472
- LONG RANGE ANTI-SHIP MISSILE/JOINT AIR-TO-SURFACE STANDOFF MISSILE LARGE LOT PROCUREMENT: $4,349,242,648
- CY24 AVSC SUPPLY SUPPORT: $3,363,977,865
- EXECUTE PHASED ARRAY TRACKING RADAR TO INTERCEPT ON TARGET (PATRIOT) ADVANCED CAPABILITY-3 (PAC-3) MISSILE ...: $2,120,644,350
- MULTI-YEAR TEN (MY X) BLACK HAWK PRODUCTION AWARD FOR PROCUREMENT OF 120 H-60M BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS FOR F...: $1,867,306,654
$LMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.
$LMT Insider Trading Activity
$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041
- ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506
- HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923
$LMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,162 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,442 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,235,914 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,095,142
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,233,038 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,810,404
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,080,922 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,858,666
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 662,569 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,976,197
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 560,457 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,361,746
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 518,442 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,593,225
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 512,108 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,763,764
