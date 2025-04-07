Government Contract Update: $52M payment to GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

We just received data on a $52M payment to GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-01 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PBL MATERIAL

Our code mapped this contract to $GE.

$GE Government Contracts

We have seen $3,018,030,698 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

$GE Insider Trading Activity

$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910

MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $1,223,303.

$GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,076 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

