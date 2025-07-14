Government Contract Update: $52M payment to EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS CANADA INC

We just received data on a $52M payment to EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS CANADA INC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-07-02 by the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

VIGIV BUY AND ASSOCIATED SERVICES

Our code mapped this contract to $EBS.

$EBS Government Contracts

We have seen $243,692,653 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

