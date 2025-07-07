Government Contract Update: $51M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $51M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-31 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
LINK 16 UH-1Y/AH-1Z A KITS, B KITS, FTDS AND SPARES
Our code mapped this contract to $NOC.
$NOC Government Contracts
We have seen $7,517,792,988 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INTEGRATED BATTLE COMMAND SYSTEM (IBCS) HARDWARE FULL RATE PRODUCTION FOR WISLA PHASE II.: $440,808,738
- IGF::OT::IGF NEXTSTEP NRA AWARD. THIS NEXTSTEP CONTRACT BUILDS UPON THE SUCCESS OF COMMERCIAL ORBITAL TRAN...: $350,292,933
- NEXT GENERATION OVERHEAD PERSISTENT INFRARED POLAR SPACE VEHICLES 1 AND 2 STUDY.: $344,582,247
- MQ-4C TRITON LRIP LOT 5 LONG LEAD ITEMS TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY AND COOPERATIVE PARTNER AUSTRALIA.: $318,984,268
- DESIGN, TEST, PRODUCTION, REPAIR, SUPPORT, AND PROGRAM MANAGEMENT TO DEVELOP THE NEW CONFIGURATION AN/ALQ-2...: $175,646,426
$NOC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$NOC Insider Trading Activity
$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212.
- ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195
- MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872
- KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013.
- THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $718,626.
- ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590
- BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658.
- MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $94,808.
$NOC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 974,633 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,021,842
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 935,554 shares (+1425.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,013,003
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 865,682 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $443,237,840
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 613,621 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,180,088
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 588,520 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,328,125
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 446,940 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,837,749
- FMR LLC removed 364,013 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,378,296
