Government Contract Update: $4M payment to ROME RESEARCH CORPORATION

We just received data on a $4M payment to ROME RESEARCH CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-30 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

IT SUPPORT SERVICES TO NAVCENT/C5F/CMF C4I SYSTEMS AND NETWORKS.

Our code mapped this contract to $PAR.

$PAR Government Contracts

We have seen $10,719,091 of award payments to $PAR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PAR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

