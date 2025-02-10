Government Contract Update: $4M payment to ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC.

We just received data on a $4M payment to ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-04 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8510985252!BATTERY,STORAGE

Our code mapped this contract to $ENS.

$ENS Government Contracts

We have seen $65,969,311 of award payments to $ENS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ENS Insider Trading Activity

$ENS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,001,588 .

. JOERN TINNEMEYER (Sr. VP & CTO) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $220,000

CHAD C UPLINGER (Pres., Motive Power Global) sold 500 shares for an estimated $50,435

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $ENS stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.