Government Contract Update: $4M payment to ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC.

We just received data on a $4M payment to ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-04 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
8510985252!BATTERY,STORAGE
Our code mapped this contract to $ENS.
$ENS Government Contracts
We have seen $65,969,311 of award payments to $ENS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510985252!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,820,364
- 8510914363!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,765,787
- 8510455558!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,544,742
- 8510475850!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,544,742
- LA AND VA CLASS: $3,176,184
$ENS Insider Trading Activity
$ENS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,001,588.
- JOERN TINNEMEYER (Sr. VP & CTO) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $220,000
- CHAD C UPLINGER (Pres., Motive Power Global) sold 500 shares for an estimated $50,435
$ENS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $ENS stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 259,831 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,515,753
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 241,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,667,219
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 236,660 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,874,483
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 208,526 shares (+78.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,280,078
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 183,436 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,719,643
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 153,403 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,654,776
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 149,759 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,282,905
