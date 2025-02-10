Government Contract Update: $4M payment to CPA GLOBAL (LANDON IP) INC

We just received data on a $4M payment to CPA GLOBAL (LANDON IP) INC from the Department of Commerce. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND OPINION (PISO) SERVICES - BASE YEAR TASK ORDER AWARD

Our code mapped this contract to $CLVT.

$CLVT Government Contracts

We have seen $21,107,115 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BAR VEINSTEIN (President, A&G) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000 .

. SAURABH SAHA sold 17,646 shares for an estimated $119,110

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.