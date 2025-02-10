Government Contract Update: $4M payment to AMERESCO INC

We just received data on a $4M payment to AMERESCO INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-05 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ESPC STANDALONE CONTRACT TO REPLACE DACA87-97-D-0068-0006.

Our code mapped this contract to $AMRC.

$AMRC Government Contracts

We have seen $439,441,434 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AMRC Insider Trading Activity

$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $663,500

JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SPENCER DORAN HOLE (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,650

DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362 .

. MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688

LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.