Government Contract Update: $4M payment to AMERESCO INC

We just received data on a $4M payment to AMERESCO INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-05 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
ESPC STANDALONE CONTRACT TO REPLACE DACA87-97-D-0068-0006.
$AMRC Government Contracts
We have seen $439,441,434 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 7, REGION 5 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $217,262,240
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 6, REGION 8 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $140,229,695
- IGF::OT::IGF PERFORMANCE PERIOD SERVICES: $7,777,928
- VETERANS INTEGRATED SERVICE NETWORK (VISN) 7 ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT (ESPC): $7,252,980
- IGF::OT::IGF ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT: $7,146,076
$AMRC Insider Trading Activity
$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528.
- GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $663,500
- JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.
- SPENCER DORAN HOLE (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,650
- DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362.
- MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688
- LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823
$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,048,250 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,770,605
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 503,330 shares (+273.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,096,340
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 450,571 shares (+81.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,094,663
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 418,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,828,258
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 382,588 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,983,166
- RHEOS CAPITAL WORKS INC. removed 288,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,778,676
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 234,158 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,883,954
