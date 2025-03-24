News & Insights

Government Contract Update: $49M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION

March 24, 2025 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $49M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-17 by the USTRANSCOM. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.

Our code mapped this contract to $FDX.

$FDX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,218,885,576 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FDX Insider Trading Activity

$FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256
  • RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373
  • JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980
  • AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $FDX stock to their portfolio, and 894 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 1,944,585 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,070,098
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,864,664 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,585,923
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,643,362 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,327,031
  • BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST added 1,000,000 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $273,680,000
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 957,570 shares (+755.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,393,168
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 821,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,178,988
  • DODGE & COX added 734,268 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,571,616

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

