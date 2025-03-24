Government Contract Update: $49M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $49M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-17 by the USTRANSCOM. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.
Our code mapped this contract to $FDX.
$FDX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,218,885,576 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MAIL MANIFESTING SERVICES: $59,458,019
- CMOP SHIPPING: $53,451,736
- CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.: $48,778,773
- MAIL MANIFESTING SERVICES: $46,505,789
- MAIL MANIFESTING SERVICES: $44,636,159
$FDX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/07, 10/04 and 0 sales.
$FDX Insider Trading Activity
$FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256
- RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373
- JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980
- AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929
$FDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $FDX stock to their portfolio, and 894 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,944,585 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,070,098
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,864,664 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,585,923
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,643,362 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,327,031
- BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST added 1,000,000 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $273,680,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 957,570 shares (+755.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,393,168
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 821,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,178,988
- DODGE & COX added 734,268 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,571,616
