Government Contract Update: $48M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

We just received data on a $48M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-04-17 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
TIGER III - HARDWARE DO 14 ILSC
Our code mapped this contract to $HON.
We have seen $580,964,273 of award payments to $HON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TIGER DO 13 ILSC: $200,897,730
- ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT FOR SECONDARY POWER SUPPORT FOR B-1, B-2, E-3, F-15, C-130,...: $111,721,359
- TIGER III - HARDWARE DO 14 ILSC: $48,142,675
- T-55 ENGINE: $46,186,686
- TIGER DO PM 12.1: $32,963,171
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,697,304 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,418,154,122
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 6,061,540 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,283,531,095
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,516,642 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $956,398,943
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,430,029 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $514,558,640
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,112,633 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,350,037
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,469,092 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,080,231
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,344,340 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,663,995
