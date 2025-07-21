Stocks
Government Contract Update: $48M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

July 21, 2025 — 04:49 am EDT

We just received data on a $48M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-04-17 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

TIGER III - HARDWARE DO 14 ILSC

Our code mapped this contract to $HON.

$HON Government Contracts

We have seen $580,964,273 of award payments to $HON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,697,304 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,418,154,122
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 6,061,540 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,283,531,095
  • ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,516,642 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $956,398,943
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,430,029 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $514,558,640
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,112,633 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,350,037
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,469,092 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,080,231
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,344,340 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,663,995

