Government Contract Update: $45M payment to L3HARRIS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, INC

We just received data on a $45M payment to L3HARRIS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-12 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

FOREIGN MILITARY SALES FUNDING PURCHASING SUPPLIES FOR AN ALLIED NATION.

Our code mapped this contract to $LHX.

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $6,530,283,928 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396

ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,127 shares for an estimated $3,376,675 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

