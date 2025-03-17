Government Contract Update: $42M payment to NATIONAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC

We just received data on a $42M payment to NATIONAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-03-11 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

NEXT GENERATION DESKTOP IGF::OT::IGF

Our code mapped this contract to $ELV.

$ELV Government Contracts

We have seen $336,401,598 of award payments to $ELV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,921 shares for an estimated $4,593,817 .

. RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 1,106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

