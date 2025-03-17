Government Contract Update: $42M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC

We just received data on a $42M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC from the Department of the Treasury. This payment was made on 2025-03-14 by the Internal Revenue Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ESTABLISH A BROAD NETWORKING AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE ENVIRONMENT TO MEET ITS NETWORK SERVICES (WIDE AREA AND LOCAL AREA NETWORK), VOICE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES, AUDIO/VIDEO/WEB CONFERENCING, AND CYBER REQUIREMENTS.

We have seen $1,024,032,230 of award payments to $T over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,198 institutional investors add shares of $T stock to their portfolio, and 1,229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

