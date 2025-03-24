Government Contract Update: $41M payment to PALANTIR USG INC

We just received data on a $41M payment to PALANTIR USG INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-18 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE

Our code mapped this contract to $PLTR.

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $548,336,234 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 267 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 267 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,148 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

