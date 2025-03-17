Government Contract Update: $40M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC

We just received data on a $40M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-03-12 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

THE SCOPE OF THIS REQUIREMENT INCLUDES PROGRAM MANAGEMENT SERVICES, TRANSITION SERVICES, AND A FULL RANGE OF ENTERPRISE IT-RELATED SERVICES AND TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS THAT SPAN CYBERSECURITY AND IT MANAGEMENT.

Our code mapped this contract to $GD.

$GD Government Contracts

We have seen $4,938,507,738 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.

on 02/20. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 09/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/16.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

PETER A WALL sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $406,626

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 930 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

