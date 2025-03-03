Government Contract Update: $40M payment to AMERESCO INC

We just received data on a $40M payment to AMERESCO INC from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-16 by the Public Buildings Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
ENERGY SAVINGS PERFROMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGAM ROUND 7, R11 PROJECT 2 FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES AT THE VETERAN'S AFFAIRS BUILDING AND LAFAYETTE BUILIDNG IN WASHINGTON D.C.
Our code mapped this contract to $AMRC.
$AMRC Government Contracts
We have seen $494,082,561 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 7, REGION 5 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $217,262,240
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 6, REGION 8 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $140,229,695
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFROMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGAM ROUND 7, R11 PROJECT 2 FOR IMPLEM...: $39,939,634
- IGF::OT::IGF PERFORMANCE PERIOD SERVICES: $7,777,928
- VETERANS INTEGRATED SERVICE NETWORK (VISN) 7 ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT (ESPC): $7,252,980
$AMRC Insider Trading Activity
$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528.
- GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $663,500
- JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.
- DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362.
- MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688
- LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823
$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 464,737 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,912,024
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 418,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,828,258
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 382,588 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,983,166
- RHEOS CAPITAL WORKS INC. removed 288,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,778,676
- UBS GROUP AG added 287,358 shares (+497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,747,165
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 252,351 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,925,201
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 229,128 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,379,925
