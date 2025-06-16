Government Contract Update: $37M payment to SEMANTICBITS LLC

We just received data on a $37M payment to SEMANTICBITS LLC from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-06-10 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

THE PURPOSE OF THE TASK ORDER IS TO OBTAIN IT SERVICES TO COMPLETE THE WORK THAT IS IN PROGRESS TO RE-PLATFORM QIES FUNCTIONALITY INTO IQIES AND SUPPORT AND MAINTAIN BOTH THE QIES AND IQIES SYSTEMS TO KEEP BOTH CURRENT WITH POLICY AND PROGRAMMATIC GO

Our code mapped this contract to $ICFI.

$ICFI Government Contracts

We have seen $584,101,558 of award payments to $ICFI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ICFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.

on 02/20, 02/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.

$ICFI Insider Trading Activity

$ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $436,241 .

. RANDALL MEHL has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $168,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,850 shares for an estimated $154,025 and 0 sales.

$ICFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

