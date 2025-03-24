Government Contract Update: $37M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC

We just received data on a $37M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-19 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ENTERPRISE DATA NETWORK SERVICES CARRIER B

Our code mapped this contract to $T.

We have seen $1,029,230,806 of award payments to $T over the last year.

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

We have seen 1,198 institutional investors add shares of $T stock to their portfolio, and 1,229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

