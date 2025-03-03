Government Contract Update: $36M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC

We just received data on a $36M payment to BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-02-20 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

SERVICE SOLUTIONS FOR MODERNIZATION ANALYSIS READINESS CAPABILITY THREAT AND TRAINING SSMARTT

Our code mapped this contract to $BAH.

$BAH Government Contracts

We have seen $7,622,828,975 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAH Insider Trading Activity

$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY LABEN (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,984 shares for an estimated $2,168,624

MATTHEW CALDERONE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,930 shares for an estimated $1,289,125 .

. RICHARD CROWE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,243 shares for an estimated $700,095

JOAN LORDI AMBLE has made 3 purchases buying 3,620 shares for an estimated $516,502 and 0 sales.

$BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

