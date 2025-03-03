News & Insights

Stocks
VLO

Government Contract Update: $33M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO

March 03, 2025 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $33M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-29 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511047662!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION

Our code mapped this contract to $VLO.

$VLO Government Contracts

We have seen $866,442,054 of award payments to $VLO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$VLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 836 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,805,133 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $589,061,254
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,258,723 shares (+617.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,306,852
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,197,860 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,845,657
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,188,567 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,706,428
  • NORGES BANK added 981,425 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,312,890
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 965,066 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,307,440
  • FMR LLC removed 889,944 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,098,234

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.