Government Contract Update: $33M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO

We just received data on a $33M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-29 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
8511047662!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION
Our code mapped this contract to $VLO.
$VLO Government Contracts
We have seen $866,442,054 of award payments to $VLO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CLIN 10 9140015569156 DIESEL FUEL OIL (EN590) 14,000,000 USG PRICE $1.828760 FMS REQUIREMENT OVERSEAS SANTO...: $62,129,566
- CLIN 0009 9130010315816 TURBINE FUEL, (JP8) 14,000,000 USG PRICE $1.872500 FMS REQUIREMENT OVERSEAS SUN COAST: $61,723,585
- CARGO FM0246 VESSEL: OVERSEAS SANTORINI IS A SPLIT ORDER CLIN 0009 9130010315816 TURBINE FUEL, 10,000,000 U...: $61,548,625
- 8510847235!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $34,726,713
- 8511047662!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $33,058,326
$VLO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
$VLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 836 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,805,133 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $589,061,254
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,258,723 shares (+617.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,306,852
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,197,860 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,845,657
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,188,567 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,706,428
- NORGES BANK added 981,425 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,312,890
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 965,066 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,307,440
- FMR LLC removed 889,944 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,098,234
