Government Contract Update: $31M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.

March 03, 2025 — 03:58 am EST

We just received data on a $31M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-02-24 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

MARKETPLACE ASSISTER TECHNICAL SUPPORT (MATS)

Our code mapped this contract to $GD.

$GD Government Contracts

We have seen $4,949,528,930 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252
  • LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204
  • PETER A WALL sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $406,626

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,898,862 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,554,291,148
  • NORGES BANK removed 2,754,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725,689,666
  • FMR LLC removed 1,186,140 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,536,028
  • CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,057,020 shares (+26073.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,514,199
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 711,924 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,584,854
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 706,317 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,107,466
  • UBS GROUP AG added 581,681 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,267,126

