Government Contract Update: $31M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.

We just received data on a $31M payment to GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-02-24 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

MARKETPLACE ASSISTER TECHNICAL SUPPORT (MATS)

Our code mapped this contract to $GD.

$GD Government Contracts

We have seen $4,949,528,930 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 09/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/16.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

PETER A WALL sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $406,626

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

