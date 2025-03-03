News & Insights

CAT

Government Contract Update: $30M payment to CATERPILLAR INC

March 03, 2025 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $30M payment to CATERPILLAR INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-26 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511039903!WHEEL LOADER

Our code mapped this contract to $CAT.

$CAT Government Contracts

We have seen $331,839,244 of award payments to $CAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CAT Insider Trading Activity

$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459.
  • LANGE BOB DE (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,657 shares for an estimated $5,192,561.
  • ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,788 shares for an estimated $4,823,345.
  • CHERYL H JOHNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $1,009,229
  • JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147
  • DANIEL M DICKINSON sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $543,400
  • WILLIAM E SCHAUPP (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 968 shares for an estimated $368,788
  • GERALD JOHNSON has made 3 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $110,273 and 0 sales.
  • SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 2 shares for an estimated $766

$CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,219 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

