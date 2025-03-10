Government Contract Update: $30M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL

We just received data on a $30M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-02-27 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DISTRIBUTED COMMON GROUND SYSTEM DCGS ENTERPRISE PRODUCT SUPPORT EPS TO 1

Our code mapped this contract to $CACI.

$CACI Government Contracts

We have seen $3,907,970,688 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/31.

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114.

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

