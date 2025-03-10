Government Contract Update: $30M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL

We just received data on a $30M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-02-27 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
DISTRIBUTED COMMON GROUND SYSTEM DCGS ENTERPRISE PRODUCT SUPPORT EPS TO 1
Our code mapped this contract to $CACI.
$CACI Government Contracts
We have seen $3,907,970,688 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BORDER ENFORCEMENT APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT LEADING-EDGE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: $365,208,192
- CDM DEFEND GROUP A BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $298,690,203
- ENTERPRISE LEVEL IT EXPERTISE ELITE: $191,130,334
- SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES EMERGING THREATS OPERATIONS AND PLANNING SUPPORT: $175,193,119
- TASK ORDER FOR BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION FIELDWORK SERVICES.: $166,921,226
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$CACI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CACI Insider Trading Activity
$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CACI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 331,279 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,856,592
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 202,269 shares (+609.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,728,812
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 151,042 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,030,030
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 142,884 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,733,709
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 133,053 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,761,395
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 117,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,673,423
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 102,902 shares (+2335.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,578,582
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.