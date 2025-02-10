Government Contract Update: $2M payment to INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

We just received data on a $2M payment to INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EFINANCE LEAVEWEB FMSUITE AND FMDQS ELFF SUPPORT BRIDGE CONTRACT

Our code mapped this contract to $IBM.

$IBM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,343,679,940 of award payments to $IBM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/10, 09/10 and 0 sales.

on 12/10, 09/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 10/10, 09/23, 09/17, 09/13 and 0 sales.

on 10/10, 09/23, 09/17, 09/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,342 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.