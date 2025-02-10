Government Contract Update: $2M payment to INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

We just received data on a $2M payment to INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
EFINANCE LEAVEWEB FMSUITE AND FMDQS ELFF SUPPORT BRIDGE CONTRACT
Our code mapped this contract to $IBM.
$IBM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,343,679,940 of award payments to $IBM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NAVY ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP) TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES (NETSS).: $191,577,093
- E-GOV TRAVEL SERVICE, NEXT GENERATION (ETSNEXT) TRAVEL AND EXPENSE (T&E) TECHNOLOGY MANAGED SERVICE: $120,222,950
- BENEFITS TRANSFORMATION PLATFORM: $119,131,155
- SUSTAINMENT, ENHANCEMENT AND TRANSITION SUPPORT OF VAS ENTERPRISE CORE HR SOLUTION - HRSMART. THE CONTRACT...: $77,992,343
- CDS BRIDGE CONTRACT POP 09/08/2023 - 09/07/2025: $68,492,069
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$IBM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/10, 09/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 10/10, 09/23, 09/17, 09/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$IBM Insider Trading Activity
$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727
- ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,342 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,409,457 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $974,842,753
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,593,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $573,306,424
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,352,326 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,281,824
- AMUNDI removed 1,240,668 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,736,046
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,200,803 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $265,473,527
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,164,585 shares (+1.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $257,466,451
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,076,940 shares (+47.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $238,089,895
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.