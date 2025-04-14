Government Contract Update: $29M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $29M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-04-11 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

THE PURPOSE OF THIS AWARD IS FOR THE C5ISR, EXERCISES, OPERATIONS, AND INFORMATION SERVICES (CEOIS) TASK ORDER IS TO PROVIDE NEAR REAL-TIME SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND DECISION SUPPORT TO THE DOD COMBATANT COMMANDS (CCMDS)

Our code mapped this contract to $PSN.

$PSN Government Contracts

We have seen $2,497,734,241 of award payments to $PSN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.