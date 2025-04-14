Government Contract Update: $29M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $29M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-04-11 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
THE PURPOSE OF THIS AWARD IS FOR THE C5ISR, EXERCISES, OPERATIONS, AND INFORMATION SERVICES (CEOIS) TASK ORDER IS TO PROVIDE NEAR REAL-TIME SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND DECISION SUPPORT TO THE DOD COMBATANT COMMANDS (CCMDS)
We have seen $2,497,734,241 of award payments to $PSN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CARE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT SERVICES - CLSS: $1,157,600,666
- BOLD VENTURE: $220,551,398
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS AWARD IS FOR THE C5ISR, EXERCISES, OPERATIONS, AND INFORMATION SERVICES (CEOIS) TASK OR...: $190,915,214
- EO14042 TEAMS-NEXT MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS ENGINEERING: $178,984,064
- OVERSEAS SECURITY INSTALLATION SERVICES: $86,020,724
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,512,812 shares (+271.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,556,907
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 1,355,422 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,037,679
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 976,578 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,089,320
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 590,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,482,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 479,654 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,248,081
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 348,883 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,184,456
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 320,319 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,549,427
