Government Contract Update: $29M payment to HII MISSION TECHNOLOGIES CORP

We just received data on a $29M payment to HII MISSION TECHNOLOGIES CORP from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-03-28 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
THE PURPOSE OF THIS TO IS TO PROVIDE TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATED SERVICES TO NSIN AND ITS MISSION PARTNERS FOR THE PURPOSE OF COUNTERING AND DETERRING CURRENT AND EMERGING GLOBAL THREATS.
Our code mapped this contract to $HII.
$HII Government Contracts
We have seen $7,050,352,095 of award payments to $HII over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONSTRUCTION OF DDG 51 SHIPS FY23-27: $1,376,519,937
- USS BOISE (SSN 764) PLANNING: $647,381,827
- CVN 80 ENGINEERING EFFORTS AND STEEL: $611,120,008
- LPD 33, 34, AND 35 DD&CS: $450,000,000
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACTION IS TO AWARD A TASK ORDER - JOINT NETWORK OF ENGINEERING AND EMERGING OPERATIONS ...: $274,170,149
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$HII Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HII Insider Trading Activity
$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426
- JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923
- NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166
- FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900
- D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 677,775 shares (+10761.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,079,141
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 566,563 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,063,410
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 491,695 shares (+75182.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,325,447
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 354,374 shares (+1648.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,966,054
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 351,513 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,425,411
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,215,247
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 303,381 shares (+4868.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,329,907
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.