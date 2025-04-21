Government Contract Update: $289M payment to AEROVIRONMENT, INC

We just received data on a $289M payment to AEROVIRONMENT, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-17 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
LOITERED MUNITIONS, SWITCHBLADE 300 AND 600 ALL UP ROUNDS
Our code mapped this contract to $AVAV.
$AVAV Government Contracts
We have seen $549,642,622 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOITERED MUNITIONS, SWITCHBLADE 300 AND 600 ALL UP ROUNDS: $288,691,402
- DELIVERY ORDER TO PURCHASE ALL UP ROUNDS, FIRE CONTROL SYSTEMS AND SMART BATTERY CHARGERS: $128,018,635
- DELIVERY ORDER TO PURCHASE 330 SWITCHBLADE 600 ALL-UP ROUNDS WITH SELECTIVE AVAILABILITY ANTI-SPOOFING MODU...: $55,318,560
- FY20-22 SWITCHBLADE HARDWARE PRODUCTION: $40,507,656
- DELIVERY ORDER #2 FOR ORGANIC PRECISION FIRES-LIGHT: $7,021,108
$AVAV Insider Trading Activity
$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721
- KEVIN PATRICK MCDONNELL (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 904 shares for an estimated $188,755.
$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 609,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,759,175
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 378,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,205,353
- M&T BANK CORP removed 356,750 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,900,257
- STATE STREET CORP added 354,815 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,602,480
- AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 251,499 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,703,181
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 240,012 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,935,446
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 236,142 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,339,892
