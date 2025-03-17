Government Contract Update: $26M payment to ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC

We just received data on a $26M payment to ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-11 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. IAW FAR SUBPART 42.12.
Our code mapped this contract to $ORCL.
$ORCL Government Contracts
We have seen $1,033,306,178 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPTIMIZATION OF THE EHRM SYSTEM: $299,999,848
- IGF::OT::IGF TASK ORDER 36C10B18N0003 UNDER IDIQ CONTRACT 36C10B18D5000 FOR OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES...: $218,085,683
- EHRM OPERATIONS: $122,304,653
- EHRM LICENSES AND FEES: $95,842,731
- FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEA...: $63,453,920
$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$ORCL Insider Trading Activity
$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,320 shares for an estimated $1,042,800
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,704,750 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,359,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,480,225 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,944,694
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,440,984 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $573,405,573
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,431,858 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,884,817
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,487,733 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,555,827
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,350,448 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $391,678,654
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,296,069 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,616,938
