Government Contract Update: $26M payment to ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC

We just received data on a $26M payment to ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-11 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEALTH GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. IAW FAR SUBPART 42.12.

Our code mapped this contract to $ORCL.

$ORCL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,033,306,178 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.

on 02/14. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.

on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,320 shares for an estimated $1,042,800

CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.