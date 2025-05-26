Government Contract Update: $26M payment to OPTUMRX ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, LLC

We just received data on a $26M payment to OPTUMRX ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, LLC from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-05-19 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
EXPRESS REPORT: PBM APRIL 2025
Our code mapped this contract to $UNH.
$UNH Government Contracts
We have seen $26,207,190,057 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/16, 05/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/29, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MCGUIRE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019
- JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.
- KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329
- JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,567 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 2,007 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,903,163 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,781,621
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,583,343 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,924,275,896
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 3,425,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,794,139,145
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,860,632 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,256,010
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,486,839 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,302,481,926
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,275,323 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,700,421
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,909,438 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,000,068,152
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
