Government Contract Update: $25M payment to TETRA TECH, INC

We just received data on a $25M payment to TETRA TECH, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-28 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
A-E SERVICES FOR 2025 SENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT
Our code mapped this contract to $TTEK.
$TTEK Government Contracts
We have seen $815,982,484 of award payments to $TTEK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OFFICE OF WEAPONS REMOVAL AND ABATEMENT HAS A HUMANITARIAN DEMINING REQUEST FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE TO...: $33,340,214
- A-E SERVICES FOR 2025 SENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT: $25,216,117
- THE PURPOSE OF THE INTEGRATED LAND AND RESOURCE GOVERNANCE (ILRG II) TASK ORDER IS TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO TH...: $22,331,145
- LABOR PROGRAM MANAGEMENT/IT SUPPORT ENTERPRISE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SUPPORT SERVICES TO INCLUDE SOFTWARE ...: $19,289,700
- OTHER FUNCTIONS: $17,422,221
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$TTEK Insider Trading Activity
$TTEK insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TTEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $TTEK stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 4,950,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,798,702
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,777,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,674,125
- BAIN CAPITAL PUBLIC EQUITY MANAGEMENT II, LLC removed 2,409,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,490,394
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 2,206,688 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,545,624
- AMUNDI added 1,802,044 shares (+37.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,709,787
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,709,763 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,010,567
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,603,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,914,894
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.