Government Contract Update: $25M payment to TETRA TECH, INC

We just received data on a $25M payment to TETRA TECH, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-28 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

A-E SERVICES FOR 2025 SENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT

Our code mapped this contract to $TTEK.

$TTEK Government Contracts

We have seen $815,982,484 of award payments to $TTEK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TTEK Insider Trading Activity

$TTEK insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.

$TTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $TTEK stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

