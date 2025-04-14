Government Contract Update: $25M payment to REED TECHNOLOGY AND INFORMATION SERVICES LLC

We just received data on a $25M payment to REED TECHNOLOGY AND INFORMATION SERVICES LLC from the Department of Commerce. This payment was made on 2025-04-08 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PATENT DATA AND DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT (PD&DM)

Our code mapped this contract to $RELX.

$RELX Government Contracts

We have seen $213,937,941 of award payments to $RELX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$RELX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $RELX stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

