Government Contract Update: $25M payment to BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INC

We just received data on a $25M payment to BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-13 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
8511188754!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION
Our code mapped this contract to $BP.
$BP Government Contracts
We have seen $353,637,965 of award payments to $BP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510728739!DISTILLATE,NAVAL: $25,516,008
- 8511188754!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $25,071,576
- 8510776615!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $24,632,580
- 8510705414!DISTILLATE,NAVAL: $23,774,226
- 8510756846!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $23,322,628
$BP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/21, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$BP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $BP stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 37,651,668 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,249,861
- NORGES BANK added 11,830,464 shares (+121.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,708,515
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,226,101 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,539,952
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,326,823 shares (+500.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,783,349
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 5,787,095 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,545,940
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 4,809,788 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,522,736
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,806,123 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,608,896
